Pune district reports 510 new Covid cases, 4 deaths; 96,832 vaccinated
pune news

Pune district reports 510 new Covid cases, 4 deaths; 96,832 vaccinated

The current Covid progressive count stands at 1.14 million cases out of which 1.11 million have recovered, 19,855 deaths reported and 8,422 are active Covid cases. Also, in total 11,102,599 people have been vaccinated
According to the state health department data, Pune district has reported 510 new Covid cases and four deaths due to the infection, on Saturday. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 09:14 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

According to the state health department data, Pune district has reported 510 new Covid cases and four deaths due to the infection, on Saturday. This took the progressive count to 1.14 million out of which 1.11 million have recovered, 19,855 deaths reported and 8,422 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 264 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 361,399 and the death toll stood at 6,828 as four more deaths were reported on the day.

Pune city reported 135 new Covid, cases which took the progressive count to 518,733 and the death toll stood at 9,179.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 111 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 267,304 and the toll stood at 3,499.

Meanwhile, the district also saw 96,832 vaccinations on Saturday as per the Co-Win dashboard and in total 11,102,599. Out of which 7,376,864 are first doses and 3,725,735 are second doses. A total of 890 sites conducted vaccination out of which 626 were government centres and 264 were private centres.

