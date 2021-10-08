Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune district reports 525 new Covid case, 6 deaths
pune news

Pune district reports 525 new Covid case, 6 deaths

On Friday, Pune district reported 525 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the infection
A beneficiary gets vaccinated in Pune, on Friday. Pune district reports 525 new Covid case, 6 deaths in the last 24 hours. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 11:28 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

On Friday, Pune district reported 525 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the infection. This takes the progressive count to 1.14 million, of which 1.11 million have recovered, 19,851 is the death count and 8,683 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw 53,617 vaccinations on Friday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 290 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 361,135. The death toll stands at 6,824 as five more deaths were reported on Friday. Pune city reported 131 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 518,598. The death toll is at 9,179 as one more death was reported on the day.

PCMC reported 104 new Covid-19 cases, with which the progressive count went up to 267,193. The death toll stands at 3,499 as no deaths were reported on Friday.

Pune also saw 53,617 vaccinations on Friday as per the Co-WIN dashboard. Of the total of 11,003,525 vaccinations given, 7,341,917 are first doses and 3,661,608 are second doses. A total of 711 sites saw vaccinations of which 487 were government centres and 224 were private centres.

