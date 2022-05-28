Pune district reports 60 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 60 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 318 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 22 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,782 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 32 new cases which took the progressive count to 681,197 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported six new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,782 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Saturday, a total of 18.39 million doses have been registered. Of which 9.76 million are first doses, 8.19 million second doses and 435,684 precautionary doses. A total of 242 sites saw vaccination of which 160 were government centres and 82 were private.
Pune hospital study shows oral sildenafil more effective than injection for pulmonary hypertension among kids
Pune: A study carried out by Bharati Hospital, Pune, and published in international science journal BMC, shows that oral drug sildenafil is as effective as IV sildenafil (injection) and has less side effects. The drug is mainly used to treat hypertension among newborns and costs 500 times less than its injection alternative. Doctors said that every five-six babies out of 1,000 reported deaths in the country are due to pulmonary hypertension.
Ludhiana: 1.1k school athletes participate in trials for sports wing
A total of 1,177 athletes from local government schools participated in trials held by the state sports department at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana, for admission to various sports wings in the district. While 717 players participated in the trials for on Friday, a total 460 players participated on Saturday. There are 400 seats in the sports wings of Ludhiana and according to officials, the selected students will get ₹100-200 each per day for food.
Security beefed up at Ludhiana railway station ahead of Operation Blue Star’s anniversary week
Ahead of the 38th anniversary week of Operation Blue Star starting on Monday, security cover at the Ludhiana station has been beefed up. The Government Railway Police here have directed all staff to not take leave and the CIA staff and sabotage squad have also been asked to remain present at the station throughout the week . The Ludhiana police commissioner has also constituted a special team to scale up security at the railway station.
Raise in duty on imported apples: HP’s fruit growers pin hopes on Modi’s Shimla visit
Fruit growers from the hill state, who have for long been demanding a raise in import duties on apples amid dipping market share, are hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an announcement to this effect during his visit to Shimla on May 31.
Paid parking contractors: PMC to take action against defaulters
Pune: To collect rent dues from parking contractors, the Pune Municipal Corporation will take the help of tax and legal departments. Lands and estate department handed over the tendering process of parking lots to the projects department in October 2019. According to PMC, the project department will seek assistance from its tax counterpart to attach personal properties of defaulters to clear dues. It could also ask the legal department to file suits against the defaulters.
