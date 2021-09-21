Pune district reports 644 new Covid cases, 3 deaths; 101,809 vaccinated on Tuesday

PUNE Pune district reported 644 new Covid cases and three deaths on Monday, according to the state health department.

This took the progressive count to 1.13 million out of which 1.10 million have recovered, 19,740 deaths reported and 10,875 are active cases or patients who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

The district also saw 101,809 vaccinations on Tuesday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 376 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 355,285 and the death toll stood at 6,757 as two more deaths were reported.

Pune city reported 166 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 515,778 and the death toll stood at 9,140 as one more death was reported.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 102 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 265,435 and the toll stood at 3,494.

To date, 9,900,425 vaccinations have been administered, out of which 6,882,442 are first doses and 3,017,983 are second doses.

A total of 744 sites saw vaccinations out of which 505 were government centres and 239 were private.