Pune district reports 681 new Covid cases, 8 deaths; 90k vaccinated on Saturday

PUNE Pune district on Saturday reported 681 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths due to the infection, according to the state health department. This took the progressive count to 1.13 million out of which 1.11 million have recovered, 19,761 deaths reported and 9,416 are active cases or patients who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

The district also saw 90,390 vaccinations on Saturday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 393 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 356,942 and the death toll stood at 6,768 as four more deaths were reported.

Pune city reported 172 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 516,455 and the death toll stood at 9,149 as three more deaths were reported on the day.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 116 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 265,936 and the toll stood at 3,495 as one more death was reported.

Pune also saw 90,390 vaccinations on Saturday as per the Co-Win dashboard. Till September 25, at least 1,01,59,874 beneficiaries have been vaccinated out of which 69,81, 289 are first doses and 31,78,585 are second doses.

A total of 530 sites saw vaccination out of which 202 were government centres and 328 were private centres.