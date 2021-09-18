Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News
Pune district reports 728 new Covid cases, 7 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 728 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours on
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Pune: Pune district reported 728 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours on. This took the progressive count to 1.13 million of which 1.10 million have recovered, 19,728 deaths and 12,699 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 0.153 million vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 431 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 354,186 and the death toll went up to six,753 as five more deaths were added. Pune city reported 186 new cases which took the progressive count to 515,352 and the death toll went up to 9,132 as two more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 111 new cases and the progressive count went up to 265,106 and the toll stood at 3,494.

Pune also saw 153,737 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Saturday and in total 9,692,784. Of which 6,792,032 are first doses and 2,900,752 are second doses. A total of 768 sites saw vaccination of which 454 were government centres and 314 were private.

