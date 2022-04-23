Pune district reports 79 new Covid cases, 1 death in 24 hours

PUNE The district reported 79 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Saturday. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,541 deaths reported and 197 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 14 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,564 and the death toll stood at 7,203.

Pune city reported 52 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,312 and the death toll went up to 9,711 as one more death was reported.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 13 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,466 and the toll stood at 3,627.

The district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Saturday saw in total 17.97 million doses have been registered. Out of which 9.72 million are first doses, 7.89 million are second doses and 3,41,256 were precautionary doses.