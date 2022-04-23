Pune district reports 79 new Covid cases, 1 death in 24 hours
PUNE The district reported 79 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Saturday. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,541 deaths reported and 197 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 14 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,564 and the death toll stood at 7,203.
Pune city reported 52 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,312 and the death toll went up to 9,711 as one more death was reported.
Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 13 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,466 and the toll stood at 3,627.
The district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Saturday saw in total 17.97 million doses have been registered. Out of which 9.72 million are first doses, 7.89 million are second doses and 3,41,256 were precautionary doses.
Junnar leopard safari: Ajit Pawar instructs forest officers to prepare detailed project report, sanctions ₹1.5 crore
PUNE Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has instructed the forest officers to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the leopard safari which is planned at Junnar tehsil in the Pune district. Currently, Manikdoh leopard rescue centre in Junnar is taking care of at least 30 leopards and the government plans to shift some of them to the centre where the safari is coming up. On Saturday, Pawar visited the leopard rehabilitation centre at Manikdoh.
Hanuman Chalisa row: Arrest of Rana couple absolutely illegal, says lawyer
The lawyer of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and Independent MLA Ravi Rana said on Saturday that the arrest of the Maharashtra-based politicians is absolutely illegal. Calling their arrest illegal, Merchant added that both Navneet and Ravi Rana were locked inside their house, honouring section 149 notice. The arrest came hours after they called off plans to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of 'Matoshree', the home of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, at 9 am.
JNPT to axe 70 hectares of mangroves for infra development
Despite handing over the majority of mangroves on its property in the Raigad district, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust -- India's largest container terminal -- has 70 hectares of mangrove land (equal to seven Azad Maidans in size) which are now proposed to be used for infrastructure development, including road building and port expansion.
BMC transforms road into cycle track in Borivali
Mumbai A major road in the Borivali area of western suburbs, that once used to be a hub of illegal encroachments and unauthorised car-parking, has been transformed into a swanky bicycle track by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The 18.3-metre VV Waman Road is one of the primary roads in the suburban belt that is used by daily commuters.
UPSRTC bus stations to get a makeover under Operation Kayakalp
The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus stations will soon get a makeover. The UPSRTC bus stations will have better passenger facilities with the state government set to roll out an ambitious Kayakalp (facelift) scheme, a government spokesman said here on Saturday. “Providing clean drinking water to passengers is the priority. Water coolers will be installed at bus stations,” he added. Under the scheme, UPSRTC bus stations will be repainted with new signage.
