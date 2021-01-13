Pune district reports 8 deaths and 688 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

On Wednesday, Pune district reported eight deaths due to Covid-19 infection in 24 hours. The district reported 688 fresh cases which took the final total to 3.80 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.56 lakh have recovered, 7,874 have been reported dead and 15,427 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

The city reported 328 new cases taking the final toll to 1,94,771 and six deaths took the death toll to 4,445. PCMC reported 152 new cases taking the final toll to 95,221 while one death was reported which took the death toll to 1,292. Pune rural reported 208 new cases which took the final toll to 90,076 while one death was reported which took the death toll to 2,100.

The department reported that 3,009 patients were discharged on Wednesday taking the final count of such cases to over 18.74 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 94.75%. Also, 3,556 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 19.78 lakh. In addition, 70 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 51,400. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.54%. Of 1,35,62,194 laboratory samples, 19,78,044 have tested positive (14.58%) for Covid-19 until Wednesday. Currently 2,26,599 people are in home quarantine and 2,496 people are in institutional quarantine.