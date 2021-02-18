Pune district reports 831 Covid-19 positive cases and one death
Pune: Pune district reported 831 positive Covid-19 cases and one Covid-related death on Thursday, as per the state health department.
This takes the progressive positive count to 397,402.
Of these total cases, 381,358 have recovered, 8,067 have been declared dead and 7,977 are active cases.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Thursday, reported 467 fresh positives, taking its Covid-19 cases to 202,817 with one death in the last 24 hours.
The PMC death toll stands at 4,558.
PCMC reported 171 fresh positives taking its total Covid-19 cases to 99,148 with no deaths in the last 24 hours.
The PCMC death toll stands at 1,321.
Pune rural reported 193 fresh positives taking its total Covid-19 cases to 95,437 with no deaths in the last 24 hours. The Pune rural death toll stands at 2,140.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marne faces two more police cases in Pune for public rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two arrested for stealing, selling IT hardware worth ₹70 lakh in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district reports 831 Covid-19 positive cases and one death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abandoned baby found on Katraj ghats by Bharati Vidyapeeth police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers coming from Kerala: PMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune civic body to purchase 50 medium-sized AC buses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grape festival to be held in Junnar from February 19 to 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taste of life: How an Italian barfi became a pop cultural icon in the Puneri peths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to build cycle track on Pashan road
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SPPU completes fire and electrical audit for entire campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consumer forum pulls up builder, orders ₹7lakh compensation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
35,559 FYJC seats still vacant in Pune division
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hasty police action against gangsters, court grants bail to Mohol, Marne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fastag compulsion slows traffic during peak hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For third day in a row, district reported less than 50% Covid19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox