Pune district reports 831 Covid-19 positive cases and one death

Pune: Pune district reported 831 positive Covid-19 cases and one Covid-related death on Thursday, as per the state health department.

This takes the progressive positive count to 397,402.

Of these total cases, 381,358 have recovered, 8,067 have been declared dead and 7,977 are active cases.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Thursday, reported 467 fresh positives, taking its Covid-19 cases to 202,817 with one death in the last 24 hours.

The PMC death toll stands at 4,558.

PCMC reported 171 fresh positives taking its total Covid-19 cases to 99,148 with no deaths in the last 24 hours.

The PCMC death toll stands at 1,321.

Pune rural reported 193 fresh positives taking its total Covid-19 cases to 95,437 with no deaths in the last 24 hours. The Pune rural death toll stands at 2,140.