Pune district reports 833 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 833 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths in 24 hours on Sunday. This took the progressive count to 1.12 million of which 1.09 million have recovered, 19,698 deaths and 13,018 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 23,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 500 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 351,479 and with seven more deaths reported the death toll went up to 6,736. Pune city reported 207 new cases which took the progressive count to 514,225 and with two more deaths reported the death toll went up to 9,122. PCMC reported 126 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 264,280 and with one more death reported the toll stood at 3,491.

Vaccine count

Pune saw 23,857 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Sunday and totally 9,109,698 vaccines have been administered in total, including 6,521,293 first dose and 2,588,405 are second dose. A total of 214 sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 74 are government and 140 private.