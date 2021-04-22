Pune district reports 9,907 Covid positive cases, 8 deaths in 24 hrs

Pune: Pune district reported a spike with 9,907 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours. Eight deaths were reported in the district on Thursday, with four deaths in Pune rural, three in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and one in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 397,376 Covid cases and 5,086 deaths till Thursday; PCMC has reported 188,561 cases so far and a total of 1,455 deaths due to the virus.

Pune rural has reported 180,646 total cases so far and 2,357 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 766,583 lakh Covid cases. Of this, 640,293 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,953 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 117,337 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 62,298 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 3,330,747 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 81.34%.

Across Maharashtra, 67,013 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 568 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.53%.

The state health department stated that of 24,895,986 laboratory samples, 4,094,840 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 16.45% patients till Thursday. Currently 3,971,917 people are in home quarantine and 29,014 people are in institutional quarantine.

Vaccination on Thursday

On Thursday, 50,030 beneficiaries were inoculated at 470 centres in Pune district. In PMC, 19,126 beneficiaries were inoculated at 178 centres; in PCMC, 9,256 beneficiaries were inoculated at 86 centres. At around 206 centres in Pune rural, 21,648 beneficiaries were inoculated on Thursday. Of the 470 centres, 416 were that of Covishield and 54 were administering Covaxin on Thursday.