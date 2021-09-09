Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune district reports 951 new Covid cases, 8 deaths on Thursday

Pune: As per the state health authorities, Pune district reported 951 new Covid positive cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Pune: As per the state health authorities, Pune district reported 951 new Covid positive cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours. All deaths were reported from Pune rural.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 513,612 Covid cases and 9,130 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 263,846 cases so far and a total of 3,491 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 350,072 total cases and 6,704 deaths.

In the district, there are a total of 1,127,530 Covid cases. Of these, 1,095,098 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 19,674 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 12,758 active cases in the district.

As per the state health department, 2,538 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,295,236. The recovery rate in the state is 97.04%.

Across Maharashtra, 4,219 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 55 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

The state health department stated that of 55,519,679 laboratory samples, 6,487,025 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 11.68% of patients till Thursday. Currently 292,510 people are in home quarantine and 1,911 in institutional quarantine.

Pune district figures

Covid-19 cases: 1,127,530

Recovered patients: 1,095,098

Deaths: 19,674

Active cases: 12,758

New cases: 951

New deaths: 8

