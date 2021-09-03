Pune district reports 967 new Covid cases, 18 deaths

Pune: As per the state health authorities, Pune district reported 967 fresh Covid positive cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. Out these, 11 deaths were reported from Pune rural and seven from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 512,238 Covid cases and 9,124 deaths till Friday. PCMC has reported 262,678 cases so far and 3,489 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 347,119 cases so far and 6,676 deaths due to the virus.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,122,035 covid cases. Of this, 1,087,424 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 19,638 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 14,973 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 4,360 patients were discharged on Friday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,286,345 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.04%.

Across Maharashtra, 4,313 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Friday and 92 Covid deaths were reported on Friday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

The state health department stated that of 54,387,950 laboratory samples, 6,477,987 have been tested positive till Friday. That is 11.89% of patients till Friday.

Currently 298,098 people are in home quarantine and 1,954 in institutional quarantine.