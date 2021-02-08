Pune district reports four deaths and 446 new Covid-19 cases

On Sunday, Pune district reported four deaths due to Covid-19 infection in 24 hours. The city reported 446 new cases which took the final total to 3.91 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.77 lakh have recovered, 8,054 have been reported dead and 5,878 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

The city reported 196 new cases taking the final total to 1, 99,921 and two deaths which took the death toll to 4,553. The PCMC reported 101 new cases taking the final total to 97,728 while zero deaths were reported which took the death toll to 1,318. Pune rural reported 149 new cases which took the final total to 93,786 while two deaths were reported which took the death toll to 2,141.

The department reported that 1,622 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.55 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 95.67 per cent. Also, 2,673 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.44 lakh. In addition, 30 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52,575.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.51 per cent. Of the 1,49,77,683 laboratory samples 20,44,071 have been tested positive (13.65%) for Covid-19 until Sunday. Currently 1, 72,311 people are in home quarantine and 1,979 people are in institutional quarantine.