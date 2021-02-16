Pune district reports two Covid deaths, 650 fresh cases

Pune: Pune district has reported two deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours by the state health department on Tuesday while 650 new cases were reported in the district. The Covid toll reached 3.95 lakh while 3.80 lakh have been declared as recovered, 8,060 declared dead by the infection and 7,015 patients continued to remain active as patients undergoing treatment at hospitals or are in home isolation.

The city has reported 311 new Covid cases which took the final count to 201,907 while no new deaths were reported keeping the death toll to 4,556.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 145 new cases which reached the count to 98,754 while the death toll stood to 1,320 as no new deaths were reported.

Pune rural reported 194 new Covid cases which took the final count to 95,046 while the death toll stood at 2,138 as two new deaths were reported.

Only 32% target beneficiaries vaccinated

Pune’s vaccination coverage continued to go down as only 32% of the beneficiaries got vaccinated on Tuesday. The city saw 335 of the target 2,800 get vaccinated while PCMC saw 32% of the target beneficiaries 1,600 get vaccinated and rural recorded 30% of the target 4,100 inoculated.

A total of 1,425 health care workers (HCW) and 1,264 frontline workers (FLW) got vaccinated of the target 8,500 beneficiaries which took the district’s average percentage to 32% for the day. Also, 417 HCWs got their second dose which completed their Covid vaccination course.

Also, zero adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) were reported in the district.