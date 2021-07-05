Pune district’s cumulative vaccine wastage higher than state’s average

PUNE As of Sunday, Pune district’s cumulative vaccine wastage is higher than the state’s average vaccine wastage, this even as the district faces a vaccine shortage.

As per the district health office, Pune has a cumulative vaccine wastage percentage of 6.45 for Covaxin, and 0.88 for Covishield, which is an average of 3.66 doses wasted for every 100 doses.

While the state’s average for both the doses stands at 2.5 per cent. The district immunisation officer has now instructed all vaccination centres to be monitored to reduce wastage, especially those that have reported high wastages.

As of July 4, Pune has seen 4.2 million vaccinations, of both Covishield and Covaxin, and so at 3.66%, cumulative vaccine wastage of the district averages 0.156 million doses, of both, since the drive began on January 16. A difference in the vaccine wastage percentage in Pune can be seen in Covishield and Covaxin, as the cumulative wastage percentage of Covishield stands at 0.88%, while for Covaxin it is at 6.5%.

Despite the fact that a higher number of Covishield doses are supplied in the district, wastage percentages are highest for Covaxin, which is also costlier than Covishield.

For the state government, a dose of Covishield costs for ₹300 while Covaxin costs for ₹400, at present. This cost is higher for private hospitals providing vaccinations.

Sachin Edake, district immunisation officer said, “I agree that the vaccine wastage for Covaxin is much higher and so I have directed my officials to keep a tab on all vaccination sites, especially those that have a higher wastage percentage. During the Friday video conference with state officials we were told that the state average of vaccine wastage for both the vaccines is around 2.5%, which we need to maintain and bring it down even further, to ensure that each dose is effectively used.”

On reasons for wastage, Edake said, “The primary reason for wastage is mainly if there are not enough beneficiaries available at the site at the time of opening the vial. A few days ago we issued fresh instructions that Covaxin doses which were earlier reserved for only second doses, could be used for first doses as well, so that there is no wastage because of inadequate beneficiaries at the site. Wastage could also be reported higher because the reporting is not done properly, we need to investigate it.”

A vaccine vial, for both doses, has to be used within the stipulated time, usually four hours of opening the vial and before the expiry date, to avoid compromising the efficacy against the virus.