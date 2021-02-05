Pune district sees 10 deaths, 449 fresh Covid cases

Pune: Pune district reported 5,222 active Covid cases as per the state health department on Friday. As on Friday, 449 new cases were reported with 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. Nine deaths were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and one in Pune rural on Friday. Zero deaths in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) were reported on Friday.

As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 199,540 Covid cases and 4,542 deaths till Friday. PCMC sees 97,524 cases so far and a total of 1,317 deaths due to the virus infection.

Pune rural has reported 93,510 total cases so far and 2,139 deaths.

In Pune district, there are a total of 390,574 lakh Covid cases. Of this, 377,312 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,040 deaths in the district, besides 5,222 active cases.

As per the state health department, 3,513 patients were discharged on Friday in Maharashtra taking the total to 1,952,187. The recovery rate in the state is 95.76%.

Across Maharashtra, 2,628 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Friday and 40 Covid deaths were reported on Friday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.51%.

According to the state health department, of 14,875,633 laboratory samples, 2,038,630 (13.7%) have been tested positive till Friday. Currently, 177,560 people are in home quarantine and 2,025 people in institutional quarantine.

Pune district figures

Covid cases: 390,574

Recovered patients: 377,312

Deaths: 8,040

Active cases: 5,222

Region/daily cases/ progressive cases/daily deaths/total deaths

Pune 164/93,510/1/2,139

PMC 201/199,540/9/4,542

PCMC 84/97,524/0/1,317