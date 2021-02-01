Pune district sees 247 new Covid cases, one death

Pune: On Monday, Pune district reported one death due to Covid-19 infection and 247 new cases in 24 hours, as per the state health department. The one death was reported from Pune city. The final count of Covid cases in the district stood at 3.88 lakh of which 3.67 lakh recovered, 8,010 were declared dead due to the infection and 13,487 are undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation and are active cases in the district as per the state health department report.

The city reported 102 new cases taking the toll to 198,701 and one death which took the death toll to 4,525. PCMC reported 66 new cases taking the toll to 97,192 and the death toll stood at 1,316 and Pune rural reported 79 new cases which took the toll to 92,873 and the death toll to 2,127.

The department reported that 3,289 patients were discharged on Monday taking the final count to over 19.32 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 95.26%. Also, 1, 948 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.28 lakh. In addition, 27 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52,352. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.52 %. Of 14,656,223 laboratory samples 2,028,347 have been tested positive (13.84%) for Covid-19 until Monday. Currently, 192,382 people are in home quarantine and 2,152 people are in institutional quarantine.