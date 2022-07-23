Pune district sees gradual decline in Covid cases

Pune: Covid cases and active virus count see a gradual decline in Pune district. However, the district continues to show the highest weekly positivity rate in Maharashtra.

According to the state surveillance unit, integrated disease surveillance programme, districts with highest positivity is Pune, Amaravati, Akola, Aurangabad and Washim showing highest weekly positivity.

Though the rise in Covid cases in Pune was earlier attributed to the wari processions, new and active cases have increased substantially.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, state health department, said that hospitalisation is low in Maharashtra.

“There is a decreasing trend of cases across Maharashtra. The cases of BA.5 are reported across Maharashtra and we are keeping a vigil,” said Dr Awate.

On Friday, the state health department reported 857 Covid cases in Pune district. Of these 506 cases were from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 141 from Pune rural and 210 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). PMC reported one death related to the virus.

Maharashtra reported 2,515 Covid cases and six deaths on Friday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84%.

According to the latest report from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, two more cases of BA.5 have been found in the state.

Dr Awate said that both these cases are outstation persons residing in Pune rural area for professional reasons.

“They have been found Covid positive during routine screening at Pune airport during the period of July 3 to July 9 while they are returning from Dubai. They were asymptomatic and recovered fully at home isolation. This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 160. Pune now has 93 patients, Mumbai 51, Thane 5, Nagpur and Palghar have reported 4 each and three patients are from Raigad,” said Dr Awate.

Swine flu cases rising across Maharashtra

According to the state health department, 147 cases of swine flu are reported across Maharashtra between January 1 and July 21.

“We are observing a rising trend of swine flu (Influenza A H1N1) cases in some parts of the state. There are a total of seven deaths reported in the state due to swine flu between January 1 and July 21. Two are from Pune, three from Kolhapur and two from Thane corporation,” said state department officials.