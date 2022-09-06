Pune district to release 5.8 crore funds for rain relief

Many parts of the district reported a loss of cattle, crops and houses due to extremely heavy rainfall in the region between June 1 and August 31. So the disaster management department of Pune district has announced an aid of ₹5,88,00,000 to farmers for relief and rehabilitation operations.

Vitthal Banote, district management officer for Pune district, said that there were several events of heavy rainfall in the district where there was loss of houses and cattle too.

“There were four people who died because of lightning, drowning in flash floods and due to other reasons caused by the extreme climate. Two individuals in the district were hurt during these extreme events,” said Banote.

He added that 265 cattle also died during these three months.

“There were 477 partially damaged homes, one completely damaged home and one completely damaged hut. Along with this 16 cattle shades were destroyed during these three months. Along with this 297 villages were affected where crops were damaged during this time. And so a total of funds that will be sent for compensation are ₹5,88,00,000,” said Banote.

Meanwhile, extreme rainfall is likely to continue this month. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that many parts of the Pune district will report an increase in rainfall activity.

“From September 8 onwards, rainfall activity in Pune city is likely to increase significantly. There are even warnings for isolated heavy rain in adjacent ghat areas,” said IMD officials.

Pune district has reported an excess rainfall of 31 per cent from June 1 till Monday as per the weather department.