Pune division drivers top list of MSRTC accident-free rides

PUNE In 25 years of service, 197 bus drivers employed by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) in Pune division have provided accident-free rides to passengers.

Pune division includes – Pune (41 drivers), Kolhapur (31), Sangli (30), Satara (39) and Solapur (56) respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The drivers and their families will be felicitated with a cash reward of ₹25,000 and a certificate in respective divisional offices.

Ramakant Gaikwad, Pune divisional controller of MSRTC, said, “At regular intervals, we keep on conducting seminars and sessions with drivers to make them aware of safe driving. Senior officers also guide drivers while conducting trial runs. I have noticed the drivers who remain focused during training develop good skills.”

Atul Pandit, a driver from the Pune division, said, “It is a very good initiative by MSRTC. New drivers will be encouraged by such initiatives.”

A total of 780 drivers from six divisions were named by MSRTC for providing accident-free rides.

No. of drivers==Division

197 Pune

186 Amravati

151 Aurangabad

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

89 Nashik

84 Mumbai

69 Nagpur

3 Secretarial branch, central office, Mumbai

1 Central Training Institute, Bhosari, Pune

780 Total

Source: MSRTC