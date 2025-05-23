Pune dowry death case: Vaishnavi Hagawane’s baby united with her parents

In a moment charged with emotion, the 10-month-old son of late Vaishnavi Hagawane — who allegedly died by suicide earlier this month — was handed over to her parents, the Kaspate family, on Thursday afternoon. The reunion brought tears to the eyes of the grieving family, who said it felt, even if briefly, like Vaishnavi herself had come home. The custody of Vaishali Hagawane’s 10-month-old child was given to his grandparents Anil and Swati Kaspate. (Video grab)

Vaishnavi, daughter-in-law of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagawane, died in an alleged dowry case that has shocked Maharashtra and sparked public outrage. Her husband Shashank Hagawane, mother-in-law Lata, and sister-in-law Karishma have been arrested on charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Her father-in-law Rajendra and elder brother-in-law Sushil are on the run.

The child was brought to the Kaspate home by NCP leader Rupali Patil Thombare and party worker Vaishali Nagode. Patil Thombare said that the party chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had extended full support and assured a fast-track trial, with no political protection for the accused.

Sources said chief minister Devendra Fadnavis personally intervened in the matter. On Thursday morning, he reportedly called Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey, instructing him to trace the child and ensure that the minor’s custody was handed over to Vaishnavi’s parents.

According to the bereaved family, the baby was in the custody of Nilesh Chavan, friend of Shashank. Chavan allegedly threatened Vaishnavi’s relatives with a revolver when the latter visited his place to take the child. “We went to the flat where the baby was kept. A young man with a firearm refused to hand him over and told us to leave. We were frightened and helpless,” Vaishnavi’s uncle Uttam Bhairat said.

Despite complaints to the police, no immediate action followed, the family reportedly said.

Standing on her doorstep, Vaishnavi’s mother broke down while holding her grandson. “For a moment, it felt like Vaishnavi had come home. We forgot our pain for a while. But then reality hit again,” she said, tears rolling down her cheeks.

Vaishnavi’s father, Anil Kaspate, said, “This was all for money. My daughter was pregnant again. She couldn’t take the torture anymore but didn’t want to opt for divorce because of the pregnancy.”

The bereaved family is demanding swift justice. “We are grateful that our grandson is with us now. But we want the law to act firmly against everyone responsible for Vaishnavi’s death — including those absconding. This should not happen to any other daughter,” Anil said.

Patil Thombare said, “This is not about politics. It is about doing what is right. I was ready to face any law-and-order situation to ensure the baby returned to his rightful family.”

The Maharashtra State Women’s Commission also posted on X: “The custody of Vaishnavi Hagawane’s baby will be handed over to her parents today. While three accused from the Hagawane family have been arrested and two are absconding, the 10-month-old baby was with Rajendra Hagawane’s maternal uncle.”