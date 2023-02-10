Pune: Drunk father kills minor girl, later attempts suicide

A 13-year-old minor girl was murdered by her father who threw her body in a canal. The father later attempted to kill himself by consuming poison, said police officials.

The incident occurred at 3 am on Friday. The accused has been identified as Sandeep Shinde (36) and the deceased as Tanushree Shinde (13).

According to police, the father is an autorickshaw driver. He was miffed over the strained relationship with his wife Vrushali Shinde. The daughter was staying with her mother and insisted that she visit the father’s residence for a few days.

After killing the daughter, Shinde informed his wife that he pushed Tanushree in the canal near Sarasbaug and then consumed poison. He is currently admitted in ICU of Sassoon General Hospital. Vrushali then filed an FIR at Swargate police station, said police.

As per police, the duo got married 13 years ago and had strained relationship due to Sandeep’s drinking habits and suspicions. Vrushali runs a beauty salon. Vrushali was living with her parents since a month. Her father sent a legal notice to Sandeep.

Swargate police station incharge Ashok Indalkar said, “Sandeep was angry after he received the legal notice. He was in an inebriated state and took Tanushree near Savarkar statue point at the canal and then pushed her. After conducting search operations, the body was recovered at 2pm.”

DCP ( Zone II ) Smartana Patil said, “The incident was captured on CCTV. The father is currently admitted in the hospital. The present episode is a fallout over their tense relationship and also some economic reasons.”

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.