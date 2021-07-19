Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune engineer duped of 15 lakh in fake cryptocurrency lure
pune news

Pune engineer duped of 15 lakh in fake cryptocurrency lure

PUNE: An engineer from Pune was duped of ₹15 lakh by six people who falsely promised him a cryptocurrency
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 08:37 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: An engineer from Pune was duped of 15 lakh by six people who falsely promised him a cryptocurrency. The man had allegedly been investing in it in December 2017, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Dheeraj Jagdale (48) of DSK Vishwa area of Dhayari, Pune. At least one of the accused is known to the complainant, according to the police. Jagdale is a mechanical engineer and is into construction business.

The six people, including a woman, initially took 3 lakh in cash for investment in a German cryptocurrency named Monesh Classic XMRO. However, the cryptocurrency is suspected to be non-existent. At the same time, the people made him pay more money through blockchain called Ethereum and the bitcoin wallet with promise of gains within six months, according to the police.

However, the man realised that they were duping him after which he lodged a complaint. The man has paid a total of 15 lakh to them.

“This has happened in 2017. The entire investment was made in 2017 after the complainant went to an office that the accused had set up in Balajinagar, KK Market. The complaint had been pending with cyber crime cell. The office where the transaction happened has since then shut down and the man kept on trying to get the money from other associates of the man who sold him the idea,” said police inspector (crime) Pramod Waghmare who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 406 (Criminal breach of trust), 419 (personation), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Sinhgad road police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP