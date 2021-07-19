Pune engineer duped of 15 lakh in fake cryptocurrency lure

PUNE: An engineer from Pune was duped of ₹15 lakh by six people who falsely promised him a cryptocurrency. The man had allegedly been investing in it in December 2017, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Dheeraj Jagdale (48) of DSK Vishwa area of Dhayari, Pune. At least one of the accused is known to the complainant, according to the police. Jagdale is a mechanical engineer and is into construction business.

The six people, including a woman, initially took ₹3 lakh in cash for investment in a German cryptocurrency named Monesh Classic XMRO. However, the cryptocurrency is suspected to be non-existent. At the same time, the people made him pay more money through blockchain called Ethereum and the bitcoin wallet with promise of gains within six months, according to the police.

However, the man realised that they were duping him after which he lodged a complaint. The man has paid a total of ₹15 lakh to them.

“This has happened in 2017. The entire investment was made in 2017 after the complainant went to an office that the accused had set up in Balajinagar, KK Market. The complaint had been pending with cyber crime cell. The office where the transaction happened has since then shut down and the man kept on trying to get the money from other associates of the man who sold him the idea,” said police inspector (crime) Pramod Waghmare who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 406 (Criminal breach of trust), 419 (personation), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Sinhgad road police station.