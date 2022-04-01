Pune family court asks woman to pay Rs5,000 fine each time father is denied access to child
A family court in Pune has directed a woman to allow the father to meet their 11-year-old son or pay a fine of ₹5,000 each time the man is denied access to their child.
The court gave its decision following a petition filed by the man in 2020. He stated that he is the real father of the minor and despite being a caring and conscious father, he has never been allowed to meet his son or go on a vacation since the initiation of litigation in 2015.
Judge NR Naikwade in his order stated, “If the respondent does not allow him to take the access, she will be liable for a fine of ₹5,000 per missed access. If it is found that respondent denied the access and willfully violated the order of the court during six months next, the custody of the child will be handed over to the petitioner father .”
The petition application was moved under the section of the Indian Divorce Act 1869 read with section 12 of the Guardians and Wards Act 1890 with all other enabling provisions for the grant of physical custody of the minor son aged eleven years.
The petition stated that his wife was mentally ill as she was suffering from schizophrenia. The marriage took place on May 13, 2007, at Rasta peth. But both have been living separately since March 2008.
The petition stated that the woman was suffering from various medical ailments and thereby it became imminent to grant the custody of the minor child to the petitioner for his growth and overall personality development under the care of the father as much more important than the mother.
The mother submitted in her reply denying the contention of the petitioner. She alleged that the father has not paid a single penny for the education of the son nor maintenance. She was ready and willing to comply with the order of the court but the petitioner never intended to meet the child. She is not suffering from any ailments. She is looking after the growth and personality development of the child. The father had failed to discharge his preliminary duty as the father.
Amit Shah attends Sri Shivakumar Swamiji's 115th Jayanti
Union Minister for Home Amit Shah attended the 115th Jayanthi and Guru Vandana program of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur on Friday as part of his two-day visit to Karnataka. Shah also shared a broadcast of his visit to the mutt on his Twitter, saying: “115th birth anniversary program of Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Karnataka.”
Prachi Dhabal Deb on two World Book of Records: Lovely feeling to make Pune proud
Pune-based cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb is “over the moon”, courtesy her creation — a 100kg vegan edible royal icing structure — being inducted in the World Book of Records, UK. And not just this, Deb also holds the world record for the maximum number of vegan royal icing structures. “I feel honoured to receive two recognitions at one time,” an elated Deb says. Now, people are visiting her studio to see her creation.
Pune’s Shital Mahajan jumps from 5,100 ft to ‘inspire Indian women’
Padma Shri Shital Mahajan felt nothing but “amazing” when she was about to jump from 5,100 feet in Hadapsar in Pune. Mahajan, who has done four-night skydives before this one, reveals that it was her late father Kamalakar Mahajan's wish that she do paramotoring. Soon, she bumped into pilot Vijay Sethi, who, as per Mahajan, agreed to do the stint in a moment. In 2018, she skydived in a saree.
Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan catches fire
The Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan (W) caught fire on Friday morning, leading to a thick smoke cover in the entire premises. Residents blamed the waste dumped outside the station as the reason for the fire. “The blaze is under control. However, the cooling process is under way as the entire waste collected at the station was under fire,” said an officer of the fire department, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.
City lad helps Indian students evacuate from Ukraine
Pune based Nitesh Singh and Singh's Team SOS India feel like superheroes. While the rest of the country was occupied with so many things, Singh and his volunteers helped the Indian embassy to evacuate thousands of Indians stuck in the war torn Ukraine. Singh reveals that they appointed an Indian volunteer in every college, in every district. Singh also claims that Team SOS helped around ten to 11 thousand Indian students from the country.
