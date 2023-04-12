Passengers raise complaints about local train services

Pune: The first class coach passengers of Pune Lonavla local trains have complained of damaged seats and ticketless travellers prompting railways authorities to carry out surprise checks.

(HT PHOTO)

“The premium coach sees heavy rush every day. The first class coach of Talegaon to Pune local was overcrowded liked a general compartment today. I request railway authorities to carry out checks after Chinchwad and Akurdi stations,” said Aniruddh Joshi, a daily passenger, on Tuesday.

Another passenger Mont Jainoswal said, “The first class coach seats of local train 01565 from Lonavla to Pune are damaged. The railways administration is yet to carry out repairs despite filing four complaints.”

Indu Dubey, Pune railways divisional manager, said, “Random checks are carried out by ticket checking squads in various local trains and at stations.”

There are 20 racks of local trains with Pune railway division with 40 daily schedules between Pune and Lonavla. The first local starts from Pune railway station at 4.45 am and the last is from Pune to Lonavla at 12.15 am. The locals start from Pune and Shivajinagar railway stations.

