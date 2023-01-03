Pune: Five-star hotel manager molests colleague

A 32-year-old HR manager of a 5-star hotel in Koregaon Park sexually harassed a female employee and mounted pressure on her to enter into a physical relationship with him, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred between December 22 to 27, and during that period the accused Rahul Sanap 32, a resident of BT Kawade road sexually assaulted the victim by calling her into his cabin.

According to Police, the victim, who had been working in a hotel told police that, the culprit called her into his cabin and molested her. She also claimed that the accused coerced her into having a physical relationship with him and threatened her to keep the whole thing hidden.

Police also stated that another accused in this case, Vinod Pawar, who works as the hotel’s security manager, threatened her.

According to the complainant, Pawar threatened her and forced her to continue her relationship with Sanap.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As per the complainant, the accused sexually assaulted and molested her and forced her to maintain a physical relationship,” said Ajit Lakde, senior police inspector (SPI) at Mundhawa police station.

According to Lakde, police have registered a case based on the girl’s complaint, and further investigation is underway.

On Monday, a case was registered in Mundhawa police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and further investigation is underway. Lakde also stated that no arrests have been made in this case as of yet.