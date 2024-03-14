Pune forest dept, citizens to work together to conserve hills

An intense meeting between the forest department officials and citizens held on Wednesday, March 13, concluded on a promising note. While the forest officials agreed to conduct sample testing on chopped trees, the citizens also extended their support for the formation of the joint forest management committee for the Taljai Hill forest area. A meeting was held at Van Bhavan in the Gokhalenagar area at Senapati Bapat Road by the Pune Forest Department, and citizens from across the city attended the meeting. (HT PHOTO)

A meeting was held at Van Bhavan in the Gokhalenagar area at Senapati Bapat Road by the Pune Forest Department, and citizens from across the city attended the meeting. NR Praveen, chief conservator of forest, Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forest, Satyajit Gujar, former forest officer, Ramesh Wankhede, former DCF (wildlife), Pune and members from various citizen forums were present for this meeting.

The meeting started with a heated argument over a recent tree-uprooting incident at Taljai Hills. Some of the citizens engaged in verbal conflict with the forest officials over mismanagement issues at Taljai Hill. However, later on, members from various citizens’ forums agreed to be part of the Urban Joint Forest Management Committees (UJFMC) and expressed their support to the Forest Department.

Mahadev Mohite, DCF, Pune Forest Department said, “The meeting was held to discuss the establishment of UJFMCs. There was a huge communication gap between the citizens and the Forest Department in recent years, and therefore a few citizens expressed their reservations. We have listened to their views. Soon we will be forming the UJFMCs where citizens will also have active participation and with their support, we will manage the forest areas in the city.”

He further said that the forest officials would collect samples of wood as well as the roots of trees and investigate the tree-uprooting incident thoroughly.

During the meeting, Gujar explained to citizens how the Gliricidia plantation was done by the Forest Department earlier to improve the soil moisture, however over the years, the plants have grown widely and now have become a threat to local plant species. Hence it is required to uproot the species from the hills.

Welcoming the committee formation decision, Maithili Manakawad, secretary of the Wanowrie Resident Forum said it is a good decision by the forest department, and it will help in the good management of our forest areas with people’s participation.

Lokesh Bapat, founder of Tell Us Foundation said, “The Forest Department should appoint at least one expert member to keep a check on tree-cutting activity at the time the work is being carried out. Earlier Taljai Hills were looked after by 12 forest guards, but now only two guards are present. Efforts should be made to increase the staff at Taljai Hill.”