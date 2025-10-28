Pune forest dept expanding rescue & rehab infra amid growing human-leopard conflict

In response to growing instances of the leopard-human conflict in Pune district, the forest department is expanding its rescue and rehabilitation infrastructure among other measures even as it awaits approval for the proposed leopard sterilisation programme.

The forest department is expanding two key facilities—the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC) in Junnar, which is the first dedicated leopard rescue facility in western Maharashtra established in 2002; and the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) in Bavdhan. Upon completion of expansion, the two facilities together will be able to accommodate over 80 leopards, up from the current capacity of 45 leopards at the MLRC. The upgraded facilities are expected to become functional by December this year, providing much-needed support for managing the growing leopard population and ensuring quicker rescue and treatment operations, according to forest officials.

About the ongoing work, Smita Rajhans, assistant conservator of forests, Junnar division, said, “The forest department has acquired 10 acres of land from the irrigation department for the MLRC’s expansion. Once fully developed, the expanded MLRC will have the capacity to house 125 leopards. In the first phase, we are setting up enclosures for 40 leopards, and about 90% of the work has already been completed. We expect to inaugurate the new facility by December this year.”

The mounting leopard-human conflict is no longer confined to the Junnar forest division (Junnar, Shirur, Narayangaon and Khed) alone. It is spreading to other regions such as Daund, Baramati, Indapur, Bhor, Maval, Mulshi, Paud, Haveli, and even the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad city limits. Recognising the need for additional infrastructure, the forest department is now developing 16 dedicated leopard enclosures at the Bavdhan TTC, each capable of housing three leopards.

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune division, said, “The human–leopard conflict is increasing in areas under the Pune forest division as well. While attacks on humans are not as frequent as in Junnar, we receive daily reports of leopard sightings, cattle kills, and crop damage. To prepare for potential escalation, we are setting up the dedicated facility at TTC in Bavdhan. We are also in the process of procuring trap cages and surveillance cameras for areas with frequent leopard activity.”

The TTC will primarily serve as a healthcare and treatment centre for injured or ailing wild animals, including leopards. Initially, only leopards requiring medical attention will be brought to the facility. However, given the number of enclosures being developed, officials have indicated that it may also be used to temporarily house leopards captured from conflict zones, depending on the circumstances.

With the completion of these projects, Pune will soon have the largest combined capacity for leopard care and management in western Maharashtra. According to forest officials and wildlife experts however, building such facilities may be essential for managing the current crisis but it should not be viewed as a long-term solution. Especially when the situation is expected to become worse in the coming years. A senior forest official on condition of anonymity said, “The leopard population in Junnar and the surrounding tehsils is estimated to be around 1,000. Assuming a 50:50 male: female ratio and that each female gives birth to at least three cubs—with nearly 100% survival, since there are no natural predators in Junnar or anywhere in Pune district—the population could increase drastically. If this trend continues, the situation may soon spiral out of control.”