Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi
Pune forest dept restricts entry to Tamhini till September 30

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jun 30, 2024 07:02 AM IST

Considering the possibility of fatal accidents, the wildlife division has decided to ban tourist entry in the sanctuary area, said a senior forest official

After two deaths of tourists, the Pune forest department has restricted tourist entry into the Tamhini sanctuary area till September 30.

In June, two tourists died at Milky Bar waterfall due to misjudgment of depth of the water. One tourist died in the first week of June, another one died recently on June 27. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Considering the possibility of fatal accidents, the wildlife division has decided to ban tourist entry in the sanctuary area, said a senior forest official.

In June, two tourists died at Milky Bar waterfall due to misjudgment of depth of the water. One tourist died in the first week of June, another one died recently on June 27.

Tushar Chavan, deputy conservator of forest, (wildlife), Pune department, said, “During monsoon, the roads become slippery in Plus Valley and Tamhini forest area. Tourists often visit these places for the pleasant weather, natural scenery, and waterfalls. Some enthusiastic tourists even get down in small natural pools located on waterfalls. However, in the rainy season, the depth of the pools increases, and water rises leading to fatal incidents.”

People who are found violating this and entering forest areas through the trail routes will have to face action according to the Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972, said Chavan.

