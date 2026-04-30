Pune forms district-level panel to probe woman’s death post sterilisation

The Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) has constituted a district-level inquiry committee to investigate the death of a 22-year-old woman following a family planning (sterilisation) surgery at a primary health centre in Kedgaon, Daund tehsil; officials said on Wednesday.

The committee will carry out a detailed probe into the circumstances leading to the woman’s death, and examine whether medical negligence or procedural lapses were involved; as per an official order issued by the district health officer (DHO). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The committee will carry out a detailed probe into the circumstances leading to the woman’s death, and examine whether medical negligence or procedural lapses were involved; as per an official order issued by the district health officer (DHO) on April 25.

As per the official order dated April 25, the committee will be headed by Dr Deepak Satav, district maternal and child health officer, Pune Zilla Parishad; and will comprise Dr Kavita Shahane, additional district health officer, Pune; Dr Manda Dhamdhere, taluka health officer, Panchayat Samiti, Baramati; Anil Tapase, district programme manager (DPM), National Health Mission, Pune; and Meena Phapale, health supervisor (female), Pune Zilla Parishad. Hindustan Times has seen a copy of the order.

Officials said that Ranjana Babu Keskar, 22, a resident of Khor village, had undergone a sterilisation procedure at the Kedgaon primary health centre on April 25 as part of a family planning camp. She underwent the procedure in the morning between 8.30 am and 9.45 am. However, soon after the surgery, Keskar complained of severe abdominal pain and developed heavy bleeding.

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{{^usCountry}} As her condition worsened rapidly, medical officer Dr Neelima Lokhande arranged for her immediate transfer to Sassoon General Hospital, Pune, using a cardiac ambulance. While there, she was given further treatment but her condition continued to worsen. Despite medical intervention, she died during treatment, triggering serious concerns over the quality of post-operative monitoring and care; officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As her condition worsened rapidly, medical officer Dr Neelima Lokhande arranged for her immediate transfer to Sassoon General Hospital, Pune, using a cardiac ambulance. While there, she was given further treatment but her condition continued to worsen. Despite medical intervention, she died during treatment, triggering serious concerns over the quality of post-operative monitoring and care; officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Ramchandra Hankare, Pune DHO, said that the committee has been asked to review all aspects of the case, including pre-operative assessment, surgical procedure, use of anaesthesia, availability of emergency care, and post-operative management. The role of attending doctors and medical staff will also be examined, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Ramchandra Hankare, Pune DHO, said that the committee has been asked to review all aspects of the case, including pre-operative assessment, surgical procedure, use of anaesthesia, availability of emergency care, and post-operative management. The role of attending doctors and medical staff will also be examined, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The inquiry panel includes senior district health officials and specialists from the public health department. The members have been directed to visit the health facility, record statements of concerned staff, and verify medical records, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inquiry panel includes senior district health officials and specialists from the public health department. The members have been directed to visit the health facility, record statements of concerned staff, and verify medical records, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Hankare said, “The committee will conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry. If any negligence is found, strict action will be taken as per the rules. The committee will submit its report within a stipulated time frame, along with clear findings and recommendations. The report is expected to guide further administrative and disciplinary action.”

The deceased is survived by two young children — Piyush, 2; and Aarohi, 1. The incident has raised concerns over the conduct of family planning surgeries at peripheral health centres, particularly regarding patient safety protocols and emergency preparedness. Relatives of the deceased have alleged negligence and demanded accountability, said officials.

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