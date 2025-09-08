Pune Ganesh immersion: Noise levels still above permissible limits

While noise levels during Ganesh immersion in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad were lower than last year, they were still far above permissible limits, data from the COEP Technological University (COEPTU) has revealed. Authorities once again failed to rein in high-decibel celebrations despite awareness drives, monitoring exercises and police directives. At Khadubai Chowk, the lowest level was noted as 61 decibels Saturday afternoon while the peak was 109 decibels on the morning of September 7. At least eight of the 10 chowks monitored registered average noise readings above 90 decibels. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

On Laxmi Road, the city’s main immersion route, the average noise level this year was recorded as 92.6 decibels. While this was lower compared to previous years, when noise levels routinely crossed 100 decibels, it was still considerably higher than the prescribed 55 decibels for residential areas. In 2024, the COEPTU data suggested that the average noise level in the central parts of the city was 94 decibels while it was 129 decibels in 2023.

At Khadubai Chowk, the lowest level was noted as 61 decibels Saturday afternoon while the peak was 109 decibels on the morning of September 7. At least eight of the 10 chowks monitored registered average noise readings above 90 decibels.

On his part, Mahesh Shindikar, head of the department of applied sciences and humanities, COEP, said, “This year marked the 25th year of our noise monitoring activity. Around 25 students from our environmental club participated in the 24-hour exercise. We noticed greater awareness among citizens and mandal workers, with many extending their support.”

Furthermore, although the COEP data indicated some improvement, the on-ground situation was different. Residents complained of DJs, loudspeakers and dhol-tasha pathaks operating at high volume, especially at Sinhagad Road, Hadapsar and Senapati Bapat Road. Conditions were reportedly even worse in suburban areas such as Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baner with citizens alleging that police complaints went largely unaddressed.

Despite repeated police meetings with mandal representatives, loudspeaker systems and DJs were openly used. “The moment police leave, the mandals restart the systems at full volume,” said a Baner resident.

Last year, the National Green Tribunal/NGT (western bench) had directed stricter monitoring. This year, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) monitored noise at 200 pandals and 15 chowks, while also commissioning a ₹2.10 crore study by a private agency. Preliminary MPCB data shows mixed trends — some pandals recorded lower noise levels than in 2024, while others registered sharp spikes.

While the final data is still being processed, preliminary findings point to mixed trends. Several pandals recorded lower noise levels compared to last year, but some showed notable spikes. Between August 27 and September 2, 2025, variations were evident: at Tatyaba Sadhujui Gaikwad Road near Jangli Maharaj Chowk, the Leq (a measure of continuous noise level) dropped from 74.5 dB on August 27 to 71.1 dB the next day. By contrast, Utkarsh Mitra Mandal on Jangli Maharaj Road registered 87.7 dB on August 28.