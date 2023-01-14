Pune gets direct flights to Dehradun, Hubballi

With an intent to expand Pune’s reach towards more destinations, Indigo has launched a direct flight from the city to Dehradun and Hubli. The two new connections from Pune international airport will commence in February.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The flight from Pune to Dehradun would be scheduled to depart from Pune at 3 pm daily, except on Saturdays. Even from Dehradun, the flight would ply daily, except on Saturdays, at 12 noon.

“The direct connection between the capital of Uttarakhand and the greenest city in Maharashtra will reduce travel time by 5 hours, catering to both business and leisure travellers,” said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo.

The direct flight of Hubballi will be in operation from February 5. The IndiGo flight will be operating twice a week - Saturday and Sunday.

The flight from Pune to Hubballi would operate daily except for Saturdays with scheduled departure from Pune at 6.30 pm, while the return journey from Hubballi will commence at 8.05 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The new flights between Hubballi and Pune will provide customers with faster connectivity between these two cities. Currently, it takes 8-11 hours to travel between Pune and Hubballi by road or rail,” added Malhotra.

No takers for Pune-Mumbai flight

Since 2017, Pune- Mumbai flight service is not operational. In 2016 flight was operated by SpiceJet.

“The slot for the Pune-Mumbai flight is available at Pune airport, however, the slot is not available at Mumbai airport. We are in talks with various airlines to resume the service,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune International Airport.