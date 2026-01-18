Pune Grand Tour represents the future of Indian sport: Devendra Fadnavis

Pune: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Pune Grand Tour (PGT) 2026 on Saturday, marking the commencement of India’s first-ever multi-stage continental cycling road race. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (C) attends the felicitation ceremony for athletes participating in the International Cycling Pune Grand Tour, in Pune, Saturday. (PTI)

Fadnavis described the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 as more than just a sporting event, calling it a statement of Maharashtra’s ability to deliver world-class infrastructure and international-standard sporting ecosystems at unprecedented speed.

He said that the preparation of 437 kilometres of race-ready roads, along with safety systems, logistics and a complete cycling ecosystem aligned with UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) standards, had been achieved in record time.

Fadnavis said, “The Pune Grand Tour represents the future of Indian sport. This is not merely an event for today - it is a pathway to a legacy envisioned 75 years ahead and beyond. Pune, a district where history meets the future, will now be recognised globally as a destination for world-class sport, tourism and culture. Let us come together to celebrate cycling - one of the world’s oldest, yet most modern sports and make the event a global success.”

Murlidhar Mohol, Union minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation; Chandrakant Patil, state minister for higher and technical education; and Madhuri Misal, minister of state for urban development, transport, social justice and medical Education, along with senior officials from the Pune district administration and state sports authorities attended the ceremony.