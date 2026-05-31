PUNE: Investigators probing the Pune hooch tragedy are examining property purchases allegedly made by prime accused Yogesh Wankhede, suspecting that some assets may have been acquired using proceeds from the illegal liquor trade. Pune hooch tragedy: Accused bought land, plots in Solapur village; police probe possible liquor trade links

According to sources, Wankhede purchased around three acres of agricultural land and a few open plots in his native village, Belathi Laman Tanda, in Solapur district. Investigators are verifying the source of funds used for these transactions as part of the ongoing probe into the illicit liquor network.

“Police suspect that Wankhede may have purchased assets using profits generated from the illegal liquor business. Further investigation is underway,” an official said.

Investigators believe Wankhede earned substantial sums through the manufacture, transportation and distribution of illicit liquor across Pune and adjoining areas, with a portion of the money allegedly invested in real estate.

When contacted by Hindustan Times, residents of Belathi Laman Tanda said Wankhede and his family regularly visited the village during festivals and other occasions.

Sunil Katkar, a former sarpanch of the village, said Wankhede’s family had moved to Pune several years ago, while his brother continues to reside in the village.

“Yogesh purchased around three acres of agricultural land from a Muslim family in the village. His maternal uncle’s family cultivates crops on the land,” Katkar said.

According to Katkar, Wankhede’s parents now live with him in Pune. His father earlier worked with a private security agency, while his mother worked as a domestic help. Both Yogesh and his brother are unmarried, he said.

Katkar said Wankhede and his family frequently visited the village and maintained cordial relations with residents.

“We were completely unaware of his alleged involvement in illegal liquor activities. Both brothers were known to be polite and were never involved in any criminal activity in the village,” he said.

Katkar added that during his tenure as sarpanch, Wankhede’s family had received a house under a government housing scheme.

Ravikant Jadhav, a neighbour of Wankhede in the village, said residents were shocked by his arrest.

“We cannot believe he has been arrested. He was always calm and friendly. We usually spoke about family matters and his marriage,” Jadhav said.

Another villager, requesting anonymity, claimed that Wankhede had also purchased two to three open plots in the village.

Senior officers of the Solapur city police confirmed that Wankhede does not have any criminal record registered within their jurisdiction.

Wankhede has emerged as one of the key accused in the methanol-laced liquor racket linked to the hooch tragedy that claimed 15 lives in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the investigation, the toxic liquor was allegedly manufactured by Radheshyam Prajapati at Uruli Kanchan and later supplied to Wankhede, who allegedly managed its transportation and distribution network.

State Excise Commissioner Atul Kanade said, “The liquor was manufactured by Prajapati at Uruli Kanchan. To increase its potency, methanol was allegedly mixed into it before being packed into 24 drums of around 35 litres each and distributed in Dapodi, Phugewadi and Hadapsar. We arrested Wankhede and seized 18 drums of the liquor.”

Officials suspect that methanol-mixed liquor was distributed to various locations across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, including Hadapsar, Dapodi, Kondhwa and areas under the Chaturshringi police jurisdiction.

Investigators have also traced the alleged supply chain through which the liquor reached local sellers. According to excise department sources, the liquor was supplied in Phugewadi through Karnelsingh Virka and his son Gurmangatsingh Virka, who allegedly sold it further through informal distribution channels.

Officials believe the illegal liquor network had been operating for a considerable period and generated significant profits for those involved. Financial transactions, property purchases and other assets linked to the accused are now under scrutiny as part of the investigation.