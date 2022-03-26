Pune hospital refutes MLA’s claim of poor patient’s death for refusal of treatment

MLA Ram Satpute on Friday made serious allegations against Pune-based Sahyadri hospital for denying treatment to a 27-year-old male patient who came from an impoverished background.

Satpute, elected from Malshiras constituency, Solapur, raised the issue in the assembly and said that the hospital’s negligence caused the death of the patient who was admitted in May 2021.

The elected member said that the hospital denied admission to the patient and coerced his family to pay close to ₹13 lakh for a liver transplant. Despite being eligible for free treatment under the charitable commissioner’s health scheme, the patient’s family did end up paying all the money. However, due to delayed treatment, the patient died after the operation.

The hospital has refused the allegations made by the MLA. Their official statement read, “We have never denied treatment to any patient and tried to give them the best care and medical assistance. From April 1, 2021, to date we have treated 75 below poverty line patients and 131 from weaker sections. All the details have been submitted to the authorities of the charity commissioner office. We are providing all support to the authorities.”

Satpute alleged, “Even before admitting the patient the hospital harassed the patient’s family into paying up close to Rs2 lakh. After that, they forced the family to pay up to Rs9 lakh in instalments during the admission process. Once the transplant was done, the patient was discharged, but soon the patient started feeling unwell and had to be admitted again. This time the hospital forced the family to pay Rs2 lakh again, and in this entire process, the man lost many precious hours and finally died. The family was eligible for free treatment, but the hospital did not co-operate.”

He said, “Nominated hospitals in Pune city are avoiding charitable quota treatment for many poor and needy patients who are in dire financial need.”

Satpute also said that a complaint had been lodged with the health minister and the chief minister’s office about the Sahyadri Hospital six months ago. However, no action has been taken so far.

Minister of state for health Aditi Tatkare replied that an inquiry is underway through independent officers and the Pune Charity Commissioner. “Immediate action would be taken after the inquiry within the next month,” she said.