Pune hospitals witness surge in mumps cases

City hospitals have seen a rise in mumps cases, an acute viral infection that affects children. According to doctors, there have been five to six cases of mumps recorded every day in May, up from the three to four cases that were reported on an average daily in April. The mumps vaccination is not given under the programme as it is not a life-threatening viral infection, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Mumps, a viral illness, typically impacts the parotid glands on both sides of the face. Currently, the incidence of mumps in children under eight years is witnessing a surge. The uncontrolled surge in cases could lead to increased complications of mumps, like meningoencephalitis or pancreatitis. The infection also has potential long-term complications, notably male infertility and mumps encephalitis.

As per the doctors, the absence of mumps vaccination in the national immunisation program is leading to recurrent outbreaks.

Dr Prashant Udavant, consultant paediatrician at Ruby Hall Clinic, said that mumps cases have increased with five to six cases being reported daily and once schools start the number will further increase.

“The mumps infection happens as a larger population of children remains unvaccinated. The government should include the MMR vaccine in the national immunisation programme,” he said.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, city immunisation officer, Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC), said, “The mumps vaccination is not given under the programme as it is not a life-threatening viral infection. However, the MMR vaccination is available in private healthcare facilities.”

Mumps tends to follow a cyclical pattern, with outbreaks occurring every three to four years. Understanding this pattern is crucial for implementing timely preventive measures. It is highly contagious, emphasising the need for swift and effective preventive measures to curb its transmission.

Dr Seema Joshi, senior consultant paediatrician and adolescent counsellor, Ankura Hospitals, said, the mumps virus, which is transmitted through the air and saliva, is often contracted in close-knit environments like schools and daycares.

“Mumps can be spread by sharing items contaminated with infected saliva, such as toys, cups, and utensils. While mumps is usually a mild illness in vaccinated children, it can lead to serious complications like hearing loss if not properly addressed,” said Joshi.

Dr Joshi added, “Although there is currently no cure for the disease, treatment focuses on managing symptoms. The most effective way of preventing mumps and its complications is through the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccination.”

Dr Sushrut Deshmukh, ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, said that parents should isolate infected children at home to prevent further spread, and avoid sending kids to school at least for seven to eight days.

“Ensure adequate hydration, see that the kids don’t eat acidic foods and instead opt for soft foods, use ice or heat packs on swollen glands, and take Vitamin C, and Zinc supplements as directed by the doctor for quick recovery. Those who are infected should adhere to the precautionary measures that were implemented for Covid-19 like hand hygiene and maintaining a safe distance,” said Dr Deshmukh.