Pune in pre-final round of 2021 Global Mayors challenge

The city has entered the pre-final round of the 2021 Global Mayors Challenge, a worldwide competition for its proposal on early adoption of electrical vehicles (EV) to reduce vehicular pollution and provide clean air and health to residents.

Bloomberg Philanthropies conducts Global Mayors Challenge; a worldwide competition annually. They announced 50 champion cities on Tuesday which are representing the boldest urban innovations of the past year that will advance to the finalist stage of the 2021 Global Mayors challenge. This year’s Bloomberg Philanthropies’ program focuses on elevating the most important public innovations generated in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2021 Global Mayors challenges, 631 cities from around the world submitted applications earlier this year and from those a committee of global experts has selected the 50 most innovative urban solutions to emerge in the wake of Covid-19 to advance in the competition.

Of these 50 cities, 15 will win one million dollars each-to help them implement their breakthrough ideas and ultimately to spread their ideas to other cities around the world. The final round will be conducted from June to October 2021. For this, Pune city has submitted an innovative idea of building the foundation for an all-electrical vehicle future.

Murlidhar Mohol, Pune mayor said, “We thanked the Bloomberg Philanthropies for proposed electrical vehicle initiative of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). We want to give clean air and healthy environment to our citizens. We sent proposal to Bloomberg Philanthropies to provide us funds to make action plan to develop infrastructure related to electrical vehicles and start services as early as possible. PMC will make comprehensive action plan which will include giving concession for electrical vehicles, install charging stations, promote electrical vehicles, raise fund, and conduct seminars.”

He further added, “The PMC will use Bloomberg Philanthropies fund to prepare a city EV readiness plan and set up city EV fund.”

Mangesh Dighe, environment officer of PMC said, “We have entered the pre-final round of the 2021 Global Mayors challenge. Pune city has given idea of electric mobility. We will run a pilot project on electric mobility. Bloomberg Philanthropies will select 15 cities innovative ideas and those will give one-million-dollar prize to run in full scale.”

PMC proposal on EV adoption

PMC submitted a proposal to support early adoption of EV and provide fund, prepare a city EV readiness plan and set up a city EV fund.

PMC mentioned in proposal, “ The city EV readiness plan would create an EV adoption scenario, identify actionable strategies for increasing EV adoption in the city, and outline operational guidelines for PMC. The city EV fund would use the recommendations from the city EV readiness plan to design a pool of fiscal incentives for vehicles, charging stations, and potentially other related items. Together, these will help electric vehicle sales and usage pick up in Pune city, reducing vehicular pollution, thus cleaning the air and benefitting the health of Punekars.

Why is Pune shortlisted?

As mentioned in the Bloomberg Philanthropies Mayors Challenge statement about Pune innovative idea, “Among Indian cities, Pune has some of the highest rates of vehicle ownership, and vehicles contribute nearly 25 percent of particulate pollution in the city. To increase early adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), Pune proposed to prepare a city EV-readiness plan and establish an EV fund that incentivizes use. This idea stands out because Pune is seen as a city at the vanguard of India’s national smart cities push and a hub for innovation. Success in Pune could allow solutions to scale across India and achieve broad impact.”