Pune International Marathon: Ethiopian runners take top honours

For the second year in a row, the top three positions in the men’s Pune International Marathon (PIM) were conquered by Ethiopian runners, while the first and third positions in the women’s race were conquered by Indian runners. Given that the winter is yet to set in, athletes encountered difficulties while running due to the humid weather.

In the men’s category, Leta Tesfaye Guteta completed the full marathon clocking 2 hours 17 minutes and 27 seconds to secure first place followed by Urga Abdu Kebebe (2:18:17) and Yibegeta Tehelku Zhengeta (2:20:23) securing second and third position respectively.

In the women’s category, Derartu Eshetu Kebede from Ethiopia claimed first place while two Indian runners – Jyoti Gawate (3:10:46) and Disket Dolma (3:26:18) secured second and third position respectively.

Weather conditions irk participants

To adhere to COVID protocols, the organisers decided to hold the races at night. However, many runners were left to rue unfavourable weather conditions, needing to use up more energy to keep their bodies warm.

“I saw many runners getting cramps from the humidity and having to abandon the run.” Running at night disrupts your sleep cycle, so it presents its own set of challenges. Last year, we could understand it was a covid issue, so the organisers kept night timings, but this year they could have switched back to morning hours,” said Aditya Gund, a half marathon participant.

Many runners also had issues with the bib collection, as they had to wait for a longer period to receive their official t-shirts and bibs. Leading to the marathon, the organisers had set aside Thursday to Saturday for bib pick-up.

“I had to wait three hours for my bib because T-shirts were not available.” In other marathons, everything is computerised, but at the Pune International Marathon, organisers were handwriting registration information on paper. The level of the Pune International Marathon is declining year after year. When we call it an international marathon, we expect it to have higher standards than other marathons,” said Krishna Varpe, who ran 10 kilometres.