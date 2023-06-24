One more held in connection with attack on Pune-based journalist

PUNE The crime branch on Friday arrested one more person from Bengaluru in connection with attack on a city-based journalist, said police.

The accused has been identified as Shreyash Mate, 21, who is on record criminal and has several registered offences against him.

Harshad Kataria, a journalist with Marathi daily, was attacked on June 11. Two unidentified persons on bike approached him and opened fire at Katariya. The journalist escaped without injuries and the attackers fled.

On May 27, he was attacked with koyta (sickle) and some people threw chilli powder in his eyes. Kataria had filed a complaint at Swargate police station.

Amol Zende, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (crime), said, “Our team arrested Mate on Friday evening and they are on their way to Pune.”

On June 22, two people were arrested and four juveniles were detained in connection with the case.

The probe reveals that the accused, who carried out both attacks over property disputes, are hired killers and efforts are on to nab the person who assigned them the contract.