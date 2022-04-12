Pune Kidney racket: Ruby Hall’s organ transplant licence suspended
PUNE On Tuesday, the health department suspended the organ transplant licence of Ruby hall clinic in connection with the Pune kidney racket. The licence has been suspended for all kinds of organ transplants - live and cadaver - until the final report of the ongoing enquiry is submitted.
Dr Sadhana Tayade, director of the directorate of health services, Maharashtra state, confirmed the news. “The licence of the hospital has been suspended until the final report of the ongoing enquiry is submitted. The suspension includes suspending the licence for both live donor and also cadaver donations while the hospital continues to function as non-transplant organ retrieval centre or NTORC.”
In the instant case, while the transplant took place on March 24, it was only on April 5 that the matter came to light after the woman, one of the donors, approached the media. On March 29, Ruby hall clinic filed a complaint with Koregaon park police station stating that a swap transaction between Amit Salunkhe and Sonal Kadamwas was performed at 7am on March 24 at the hospital.
The complaint letter by the private hospital to the police station stated, “Today, at the time of discharge of one of the donors, Mrs Sujata Amit Salunkhe (wife of Mr Amit Salunkhe) being the swap donor for Ms Sonal Kadam, claimed that she is not the wife and presented her identity card with a different name.”
The hospital defended its stand stating that the transplant was conducted only after all the statutory procedures of verification of documents and completion of formalities including police verification were completed. The said transplantation was approved by the regional authorisation committee for organ transplant of the Sassoon general hospital and that all the documents of both the donor and recipient were duly verified by the committee. However, suspecting foul play, the private hospital has now filed a complaint.”
Despite repeated attempts, the hospital did not respond to calls and text messages.
PMC now sealing illegal structures along with anti-encroachment drives
PUNE After many years, the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC's) anti-encroachment drive in the city has started bearing fruit and is now being implemented all over the city. As the tenure of elected members is over and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has taken charge as administrator, he has given instructions to remove all illegal encroachments in the city. Recently, the PMC conducted a drive at Dhanori where some people attacked PMC officials and beat PMC employees.
Pune district reports 19 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 19 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 237 are active cases. Pune city reported 10 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,121 and the death toll stood at 9,708. PCMC reported three new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,384 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Bank case: HC grants pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Pravin Darekar
The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to leader of the opposition in the council, Pravin Darekar, in connection with an FIR registered against him on charges of cheating, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust with regard to the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank. Darekar was booked based on a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde who accused him of defrauding the government and the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank.
Punjab govt stares at hefty relief bill as wheat yield drops by 10%
The wheat yield has taken a substantial hit in Punjab this rabi season, posing the first major challenge to the Aam Aadmi Party government less than a month after it assumed power in the state. According to experts, the sudden rise in temperature in mid-March fastened the maturing of wheat crop, causing loss of yield and grain quality. With farmers staring at losses, the demands for compensation have already started resonating across the state.
Low prevalence of Covid-19 in wastewater samples, shows BMC survey
Less than 50 of the 300 wastewater samples tested for Covid-19 via RT-PCR returned positive, indicating low prevalence of Covid-19 in the city. Nearly a month ago, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had undertaken wastewater surveillance to assess the prevalence of Covid-19 in the community and detect new Covid variants. The civic body has been providing manpower to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, which has been collecting wastewater samples.
