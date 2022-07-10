Pune labourer dies after falling from under construction building

A labourer died on Saturday night after allegedly falling off from the seventh floor of an under construction building in which he was staying with his co-workers, police said on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officials, the labourer, identified as Ram Babu Chavan was under the influence of alcohol.

The under construction building is located in Dattawadi area.

Senior police inspector Abhay Mahajan of Dattawadi police station said that the labourer fell on Saturday night and was found dead on Sunday morning by the fire brigade officials.

The body was handed over to the family after autopsy, police said.

Police said that Chavan was alone when the incident happened and there is no foul play. According to primary investigation Chavan, who stayed with a co-worker might have gone to sleep on the seventh floor and fell off the building.