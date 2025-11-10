Pune land deal: Parth’s firm initiated process to take possession within a week after sale deed

While the title of the disputed Mundhwa land remains with the state government, documents reviewed by Hindustan Times reveal that Amadea Enterprises, a firm linked to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, had been trying for nearly six months to take possession immediately after executing the sale deed. At the centre of these efforts was the now-suspended Pune city tehsildar, Suryakant Yeole, who allegedly assisted the company in attempts to vacate the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), which has occupied the property for over five decades. (HT FILE)

The 40-acre land, originally classified as Mahar Watan before 1955, was leased to the BSI in 1973 for 65 years, with the lease valid until 2038. Despite this, Amadea Enterprises, which signed the sale deed in May 2025 with Sangita Tejwani, the power of attorney holder for 272 “owners”, wrote to Yeole on May 26, 2025, just six days after registration, claiming lawful ownership and seeking official intervention to evict the BSI.

“It is both appropriate and necessary for your office to issue a formal intimation to BSI, Pune, directing them to vacate the land forthwith since their lease deed stands terminated with immediate effect. We would appreciate receiving confirmation of the action taken by you,” Amadea stated in its letter to Yeole.

Following this, Yeole wrote to the BSI on June 9, 2025, informing them that their lease had been terminated and instructing them to vacate the land immediately. He later wrote to the Sub-Divisional Officer on July 14, 2025, updating them on the correspondence with BSI. Both letters were reviewed by HT.

When contacted, Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi confirmed that Yeole had taken steps to facilitate Amadea Enterprises’ possession of the land despite the valid lease.

“The tehsildar had written to BSI and to Amadea regarding possession even though the land continues to be leased to BSI,” Dudi said.

He added that strict action had been taken against Yeole. The state revenue department suspended him on Thursday for alleged misuse of his quasi-judicial powers, and an FIR has been registered against him at Khadak police station for cheating and misappropriation in connection with the case.

Dudi further clarified that the title of the land remains with the Government of Maharashtra. “Even though Amadea Enterprises executed the sale deed, the ownership on the property card still shows the Government of Maharashtra as the title holder,” he said.

Opposition parties have alleged that Parth Pawar’s company was attempting to illegally take possession of the land. Multiple FIRs have already been registered following allegations of illegal stamp duty exemption and fraudulent transfer of government land. The state government has also launched two investigations — one at the Joint IGR’s level and another led by additional chief secretary Vikas Kharge.