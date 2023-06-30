Pune likely to experience above-normal rainfall in July

Pune

According to IMD data, 8 mm of rain was recorded at Shivajinagar till 8:30 pm on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Despite a delayed arrival, monsoon has made significant progress in Pune. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) monthly rainfall and temperature outlook for July, the city is expected to receive above-normal rainfall in July. Rest of the Maharashtra is also expected to have above-average precipitation throughout the month.

The city received consistent rainfall during the last ten days, covering around 36 per cent of the month’s rainfall deficit. However, despite that, a 45 per cent shortfall in June is cause for concern. The city’s average rainfall for the month of June is 178.4 mm, according to IMD figures, however, the actual rainfall this year is 97.4 mm.

K S Hosalikar, head, Climate Research and Services said, “The monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during July 2023 is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 % of Long Period Average (LPA)) and most probably within the positive side of the normal. The spatial distribution suggests that normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over most areas of central India comprising Maharashtra and adjoining south peninsular and east India and some areas of Northeast and Northwest India. Below normal rainfall is most likely over many areas of the northwest, northeast, and southeast peninsular India.”

Meanwhile, on Friday the city experienced moderate widespread showers for the whole day. According to IMD data, 8 mm of rain was recorded at Shivajinagar till 8:30 pm on Friday, while Chinchwad received 14.5 mm of rainfall.

Shilpa Apte, Meteorologist, IMD Pune said, “We had issued an orange alert for Pune city for June 30, and as a result, the city received widespread rainfall. However, the precipitation intensity is likely to reduce in the next 3-4 days. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Pune till July 4 and the city and adjoining ghat areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall.”

