Pune: Man caught transporting murdered wife’s body on motorcycle by night patrol

PUNE: A 28-year-old man was caught transporting the body of his murdered wife in a sack on a motorcycle by a night patrol team from the Sinhagad Road police station in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The accused confessed to killing his wife by strangulation and said he was on his way to dump the body in a tunnel near the hills. (Representational image)

The accused, identified as Rakeshkumar Ramnaik Nishad, has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife, Babita, to death and later trying to destroy the evidence.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am on May 6 within the jurisdiction of Sinhagad Road police station. Police are probing the motive behind the murder, focusing on possible family disputes and examining the accused’s call detail records.

An alert police constable, Dnyaneshwar Baban Akhade, who was on night patrol duty from May 5 to 6, spotted a man riding an Activa scooter (registration number MH 12 ER 655) with a large sack, arousing suspicion, around 1.30 am, while patrolling near the Swaminarayan Temple in Narhe along the service road near Bhoomkar Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway.

Constable Akhade began tailing the rider. Sensing the police presence, the man tried to abandon the vehicle near a tea stall close to the temple and fled. The patrol team chased and apprehended him within minutes.

During questioning, the man identified himself as a native of Ambedkarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Dhayari and works at fabrication shop. When asked about the contents of the sack, he grew evasive. Upon opening it, the officers discovered human legs, prompting further interrogation. The accused then confessed to killing his wife by strangulation and said he was on his way to dump the body in a tunnel near the hills.

Senior police inspector Raghavendrasing Sirsagar said a case of murder has been registered against Nishad. “Initial information suggests the murder stemmed from a domestic dispute. Further investigation is underway. The body has been sent to Sassoon General Hospital for a post-mortem, after which it will be handed over to the family,” he added.