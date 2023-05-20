Startup Mantra: Helping farmers reap healthy profits from soil

Pune: We have heard stories of entrepreneurs who overcame challenges, familial resistance and embarked on their journey to establish businesses and startups. However, one young individual, Prafull Gadge, stands out as he left his “permanent” government job in the irrigation department to start his own venture Biome Technologies. Driven by a passion to explore the fertility of soil, he developed a device called the “Soilometer” that can assess soil health within three hours and at a cost of only ₹310.

Through his startup, Biome Technologies, Gadge has been developing products and services for farmers, and serving as a consultant to various state governments, national and international companies. The soilometer product was launched by Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on February 17, 2023 at the Chaudhary Charan Singh National Institute of Agricultural Marketing (NIAM) in Jaipur.

Soilometer is revolutionising soil analysis by eliminating the need for farmers to rely on expensive and time-consuming laboratory tests, empowering them with real-time data and insights to make informed decisions about crop management.

The first step

In the face of an unfortunate circumstance, Gadge found himself applying for the position of senior clerk in the irrigation department to join his father’s post. His interest in the field was minimal as Gadge felt that his knowledge would prove to be irrelevant and he was far from being a problem solver.

Gadge said, “As a senior clerk at the irrigation department, I was introduced to a research project funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Sensing an opportunity, I applied for it. Selection for the project meant that I would have to resign from the ‘secure’ government job. It was a tough decision to make, but finally I resigned.

“After putting down my papers, I was selected to join the university in Aurangabad, but I could not secure funds for the UGC project from New Arts College, leaving me without financial support for the next two years. With determination, I approached the UGC and explained my circumstances. The officials there considered my request and immediately sent a fax to the college, asking them to release funds. Finally, the project began, and I embarked on my journey towards pursuing a PhD in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Dr BAMU), Aurangabad.”

Studying farmer suicides

In the face of mounting farmer suicides in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, Gadge decided to study and address the deep-rooted issues plaguing the agricultural community. Driven by a burning desire to bring about change, he recognised the prevailing ignorance surrounding agricultural chemicals and the exploitative practices of agricultural service centres.

Gadge said, “Having started my research career in 2007, I have worked in esteemed research institutions such as the Agharkar Research Institute, Savitribai Phule Pune University, and Department of Biochemistry at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad. I had started working with Manvendra Kachole, who was part of the Shetkari Sanghatna thinktank and technology advisor to Sharad Joshi, its founder, since 2010. We understood that simply offering a solution would not suffice and a comprehensive approach was required to address the complex challenges faced by farmers. We conducted surveys to identify the underlying issues. The results revealed a lack of knowledge and an exploitative cycle that trapped farmers in a never-ending cycle of debt.

As farmers borrowed money from private lenders, they found themselves caught in a vicious cycle of increasing interest rates and mounting debts. Most farmers lacked knowledge about chemicals, fertilisers, and pesticides that they were using in their farms. Excessive use of these chemicals also increased their input cost and reduced profitability.”

“It was clear to me that the work which I wanted to do cannot be confined to four walls. Hence, I decided to establish a laboratory at my ancestral home in Kedgaon in Ahmednagar district to conduct extensive research. With a doctorate in biochemistry, specialising in proteomics of plant-pest interaction, my aim was to develop innovative, eco-friendly solutions that would empower farmers and break the cycle of debt and despair,” he said.

Sustainable farming practices

Gadge started actively collaborating with farmer organisations, government bodies, and educational institutions to create awareness and foster sustainable practices in agriculture. By promoting organic and environmental-friendly approaches, he tried to enhance the financial sustainability of farmers and create a brighter future for rural communities. What began as a modest undertaking is now evolving into an influential force, with over 200 companies benefitting from Gadge’s expertise through his R&D advisory services.

Gadge recalls, “In the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, we tried to establish connections with farmers, facilitating their access to agricultural kits available in the market. We were trying to bridge the gap between farmers and the latest advancements in the agricultural industry, empowering them to navigate the evolving challenges of the post-pandemic era.

“When the vitality of the soil is alive, it contributes to productivity, which does not diminish over time. Currently, farmers lack knowledge of agricultural chemicals. They go to agricultural service centres where they are provided with some recommended products, but they do not receive any training on how to use them effectively. This is unlike certain companies that recommend products that result in higher economic benefits for them.”

Literacy and training

It is important to bring awareness and train farmers on soil health and use of chemicals, said Gadge. Explaining further, he said, “Farmers are unknowingly forced to use more fertilisers and pesticides. The occurrence of diseases and pests has significantly increased due to improper and excessive use of these chemicals, which also affect the essential microorganisms in the soil needed for crop growth. Harmful microorganisms constitute only 0.1 per cent of the total microorganisms in the soil while the rest are beneficial. Reduced proportions of beneficial microorganisms are also affecting their role in providing nutrients to crops. A good microbial community in the soil helps crops grow. It aids in their growth. Additionally, they help crops cope with environmental changes. They prepare a growth-promoting substance for the crops, which is currently being bought and used by farmers at an additional cost.”

“Doctors prescribe antibiotics and later probiotics for overcoming any side-effects on our body. Similarly, when farmers use excessive chemicals, it negatively affects the vitality of the soil and the microflora. This imbalance of the soil health is not being restored for years and farmers are also lacking adequate knowledge about this. Government has undertaken some initiatives like soil health cards in which soil analysis for the nutrients present in the soil is conducted, which does not include soil microbial health analysis. However, these tests carried out in laboratories, takes three days and costs up to ₹10,000. Besides, these laboratories are only available in major cities. These testing activities are not happening in all laboratories or common soil testing labs. Then, how will farmers become aware of this and how will public awareness be raised?” Gadge said.

Soilometer

Providing details about the product, Gadge said, “It is important to understand what will happen to farmers and how much vitality exists in their soil. Soil microbial health has been recognised, and soil microbial health calculations have made it possible to manage soil. We provide farmers with advisory services and guidance in this regard. In addition, the use of organic inputs (bio-fertilisers, bio-pesticides) is increasing significantly in the market. This is a growing trend in the market, but it also leads to various challenges for farmers. Through our kit, soil vitality can be assessed. Farmers can independently evaluate the quality and effectiveness of bio-fertilisers, bio-pesticides, etc. It only takes three hours and costs ₹310 for farmers to perform these tests.”

“Government is also encouraging organic farming or natural farming. In sustainable agriculture, soil vitality is essential, even more than nutrition, as it avoids the use of chemical fertilisers that requires large amounts of microorganisms. If the balance is disrupted, the use of fertilisers alone does not yield the desired results for farmers. Moreover, before using or purchasing microbial fertilisers, organic pesticides, or any other inputs, it is important to assess their quality and suitability. This assessment can help farmers determine the future timing and cost-effectiveness, which is crucial for them. Our goal is to establish laboratories on farms, specifically dedicated to the assessment of soil quality. Through these kits, farmers will be able to conduct their own tests on soil fertility and vitality. It is only after understanding the effectiveness that farmers can decide whether to adopt them in the future. These kits work as soil testing mechanisms for both conventional and natural farming methods,” Gadge said.

The firm

Gadge said, “Biome Technologies has a team strength of nine employees and is incubated at the National Institute of Agricultural Marketing. Our concept was selected among the top ten agricultural innovation ideas in the country during an event organised by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard). There are some companies that manufacture biofertilisers and biopesticides, and we are reviewing them. They can showcase the effectiveness of their products through our kit to farmers.”

“We have delivered some kits to Gujarat, while discussions have started with the authorities in Meghalaya. Training is conducted for residue-free farming and our kit will promote soil testing for organic farming as a mechanism. Our patent applications are also in progress,” he said.

