Pune man dies after being punched in nose by wife over anniversary gift, Dubai trip demands

Pune: A 38-year-old real estate developer in Maharashtra's Pune died after his wife allegedly punched him in the face. The man has been identified as Nikhil Khanna who was a real estate developer in the city's Wanwadi area. The incident took place in the Wanwadi area. The accused has been identified as 36-year-old Renuka.

According to the police, the couple had an argument over Renuka's birthday plan and anniversary gift. She allegedly wanted to celebrate her birthday in Dubai and also wanted an anniversary gift. They had a fight over the topic after which she punched him in his face.

During the investigation, it came to light that the man's 36-year-old wife, Renuka, had her birthday on September 18. She wanted to celebrate it in Dubai, but her husband did not fulfil her demand...Besides, the couple also had their wedding anniversary on November 5 and she was expecting some good gift from her husband. The woman was also upset as she wanted to go to Delhi for her relative's birthday, but there was no favourable response from her husband," an official told PTI.

In a fit of rage, the woman allegedly punched her husband in the nose. The man, profusely bleeding, got unconscious. The police reached the spot after neighbours called them. They took the man to a local hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police are probing if the woman used a blunt object to hit her husband, adding the autopsy will reveal the exact cause of death.

They have registered a murder case against the accused Renuka.

