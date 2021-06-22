Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune man held for email saying bomb planted in state secretariat
pune news

Pune man held for email saying bomb planted in state secretariat

People aware of the matter said during interrogation, he told police he was frustrated over not getting school admission for his son in Pune due to which his son lost an academic year
By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Representational Image.

The Mumbai Police have arrested a man from Pune for allegedly sending an e-mail to officials on Monday claiming to have planted a bomb at the state secretariate. Shailesh Shinde is believed to have sent the email in frustration over the loss of his son’s academic year.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad searched the secretariate but found nothing suspicious after the email was sent.

Also Read | ED seizes 40.34-crore assets of Pune bizman Avinash Bhosale

Shinde, who is in his 40s, was handed over to the Mumbai Police that brought him to the city overnight. People aware of the matter said during interrogation, he told police he was frustrated over not getting school admission for his son in Pune due to which his son lost an academic year. He unsuccessfully sought the education department’s help.

A case has been registered against Shinde for creating the bomb scare.

On May 30, a caller threatened to blow off the secretariat building. The caller was later identified as Nagpur resident Sagar Mandhare, who was angry over the state’s failure in compensating him for the land acquired from him for a public project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Harsh Goenka’s recent share about machine that makes one wear a mask is a hit

Odisha emerges as only state as home to all three species of crocodiles

Doggo helps human to do laundry, netizens swoon over the little helper

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Covaxin
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP