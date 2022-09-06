Pune: Man kills grandmother over property dispute, dumps chopped body parts in river

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 62-year-old grandmother over a property dispute in Keshavnagar, Mundhwa, said police officials on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sahil alis Guddu Sandeep Gaikwad (20) and his accomplice, his father Sandeep Vitthal Gaikwad (42) planned the murder. In order to misguide the police, the accused registered a missing complaint of his grandmother, identified as Usha Vitthal Gaikwad at Mundhwa police station on August 10.

According to police, the grandmother had her own house and some gold ornaments. The accused Guddu asked his grandmother for money, when she refused, he along with his father planned to kill her.

On August 5, when Usha Gaikwad was taking rest in her house accused Guddu killed her by pressing her mouth and nose. To mislead the police, he had kept her mobile below the pillow.He then chopped her body into pieces and dumped it into the river from Keshavnagar jackwell, said police officials.

Police inspector (Crime) Pradip Kakade stated that they received information about Guddu after they spoke to Usha Gaikwad’s daughter. “The police have recovered a cutter, blood stained clothes from the river and after forensic investigation, it was confirmed that the objects were used by the accused to commit the crime. Initially, the accused tried to mislead us, but confessed to the crime, which he committed with the help of his father,” said Kakade.

Mundhwa police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) and arrested the accused on August 30, however, initially the grandson tried to mislead the police, but on Monday he confessed his crime, said officials,