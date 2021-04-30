Pune mayor claims 25 ventilators received by Sassoon under PM-Cares fund lying unused

Mayor Muralidhar Mohol has alleged 25 ventilators given to Sassoon general hospital under PM-Cares fund eight months back are lying unused.

Mohol said, a team from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) repaired the minor faults in the ventilators, and 21 out of 25 were made operational within eight days.

“During the Covid review meeting, the dean of Sassoon hospital claimed that 25 ventilators which they received through the PM-Cares fund, are not operational. At least eight months back, Sassoon had received 25 ventilators, and PMC had received 35 ventilators. The 34 ventilators are operational in PMC hospitals. Why can’t Sassoon use them? Mohol said.

“I went to Sassoon and brought them under PMC’s custody. Our team has repaired them. Eight of them have already been dispatched to ASI hospital run by PMC in Bibwewadi,” he said.

The ventilators from Sassoon are kept in a facility on the premises of Naidu Hospital.

Officials of Sassoon hospital, however, have refuted claims about ventilators lying unused. Dr Muralidhar Tambe, dean of Sassoon Hospital, said, “We welcome the efforts taken by the mayor in getting the ventilators repaired. We have also repaired them multiple times. Because of the heavy load of patients, there were repeated breakdowns with those ventilators, so we have to repair them multiple times.”

According to Dr Tambe, initially, service engineers were afraid to come to Sassoon because of the fear of contracting Covid. “The spare parts were not easily available. We had extra ventilators which we put to use. Due to the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, we had an adequate number of new high-end ventilators in the past year. Hence, there was never a shortage of ventilators in Sassoon hospital,” he said.

Currently, there are 684 beds allocated in Sassoon hospital only for Covid patients. Out of which 521 are oxygenated beds, 22 are ICU beds without a ventilator, and 102 are ICU beds with ventilators.